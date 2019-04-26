AAP files criminal complaint against Gautam Gambhir for possession of two voter id cards

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 3:57:45 PM

Delhi has seven parliamentary seats. The Union Territory will go to polls on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.

AAP claims Gautam Gambhir has two voter id cards, seeks disqualification

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday filed a criminal complaint against BJP leader and east Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir claiming he has two voter identity cards. The complaint was filed by AAP leader Atishi Marlena who is contesting elections from East Delhi parliamentary seat against Gambhir.

Marlena has claimed that Gambhir has two voter identity cards from two different constituencies — one from Karol Bagh and another from Rajinder Nagar. The two fall under the New Delhi parliamentary seat.

“I have filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar,” she said in a tweet on Friday.

Marlena said that possessing two voter id cards is a punishable act under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act and carries up to six months of jail.

“In his affidavit to the Returning Officer while filing his nomination, Gambhir concealed the information that he is also registered to vote in Karol Bagh, which is punishable under Sec 125A of the Representation of the People Act with up to 6 months jail time,” she tweeted, adding that false declaration in the matter of electoral rolls is punishable under Section 17, read with Section 31 with jail time of up to one year.

The AAP leader also demanded disqualification of Gambhir’s candidature. Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month. He is yet to react to the allegations leveled against him by the AAP.

The BJP has fielded him from East Delhi constituency, replacing Maheish Girri. The Congress has fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi. In 2014, Girri had defeated AAP’s Rajmohan Gandhi by nearly 1.9 lakh votes.

Delhi has seven parliamentary seats. The Union Territory will go to polls on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. AAP files criminal complaint against Gautam Gambhir for possession of two voter id cards
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition