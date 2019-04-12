AAP fields sitting MLA Baljinder Kaur from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat



AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the name of its sitting MLA Baljinder Kaur as the Lok Sabha candidate from the high-stakes Bathinda parliamentary constituency. Kaur, the MLA from Talwandi Sabo and party’s Punjab unit Mahila wing chief, has been nominated as the AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bathinda, a party statement said here.

Kaur, a postgraduate in English, had a brief stint as a teacher at Fatehgarh Sahib, before joining the party ahead of the 2017 state assembly polls. She had contested from Talwandi Sabo assembly constituency on the AAP ticket in 2017 and won. With her candidature, the AAP has announced candidates for the 11 out of 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, which goes to polls in the final phase of polling on May 19.

Bathinda Lok Sabha seat is represented by Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. However, the SAD and the Congress are yet to announce nominees from Bathinda. Punjab legislator and Punjabi Ekta Party president Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who had earlier quit the AAP, had recently announced that he would contest from Bathinda.

