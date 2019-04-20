AAP-Congress alliance| Tie-up just in Delhi not possible, says Manish Sisodia

By: | Updated: April 20, 2019 2:33 PM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that giving three seats to the Congress in the national capital would mean "giving three seats to the BJP", when asked his opinion on the 4:3 seat sharing formula proposed by the Congress.

AAP-Congress alliance, delhi, manish sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, bjp, Dushyant ChautalaHe said the Congress first proposed 6:3:1 seat sharing formula to the AAP in Haryana where six seats would be for Congress, three for Janayak Janata Party and one seat for AAP.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said an alliance just in Delhi is not possible after the Congress refused to have a tie-up anywhere else with it.

“Our decision to form an alliance with the Congress was to stop the Modi-Shah duo,” he said. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said they have agreed to all the seat sharing arrangements that the Congress proposed but even then the grand old party backtracked. “After discussions with our alliance partner in Haryana JJP we agreed to it but the Congress refused and said they can’t give more than two seats to the JJP and proposed 7:2:1 formula,” said Singh, who was negotiating with the Congress.

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala even agreed to that but then the Congress backtracked again on Friday night, saying there is no possibility of formation of any alliance anywhere except Delhi, he said. However, sources say that even though the possibility of formation of an alliance has been completely closed in Haryana, the AAP is still open to alliance in the national capital in 5:2 formula with five seats for the ruling party.

