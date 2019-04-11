AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claims anti-BJP votes deleted across India at ‘unprecedented scale’

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 3:12 PM

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Thursday claimed that anti-BJP votes have been deleted across India at an "unprecedented scale".

Polling began Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. (AP Photo)Polling began Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. (AP Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Thursday claimed that anti-BJP votes have been deleted across India at an “unprecedented scale”. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal tagged the people who claimed their names or the names of their relatives have been deleted from the voter lists. “Anti-BJP votes deleted all across India. Reports coming from all across India that votes have been deleted on unprecedented scale. Why are all faulty EVM machines seen to be voting always for BJP?” he said in a tweet.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha election phase 1: 39 complaints from Congress to EC of EVM glitches at poll booths

Polling began Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. He re-tweeted and shared profiles of a number of people whose names have been deleted. One of the them included businesswoman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw who said her mother’s name has been deleted.

“My mother’s voter ID has been deleted on some flimsy excuse that there was a report that she no longer lives at her address. She is so upset I can’t tell you becos she has been at the same address for 19 years. So much for ‘verification’,” she said in a tweet.

