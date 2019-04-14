AAP creates army of thousands of WhatsApp volunteers for Delhi election

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has created 28,000 volunteers for WhatsApp alone.

Aam Aadmi Party: Political parties are leveraging multimedia content and social media tools to reach out to maximum number of eligible voters in this Lok Sabha election. Arvind Kejriwal led AAP has chalked out a mega social media plan for Delhi as it can’t match the resources of established players like BJP and Congress. The party is relying heavily on WhatsApp to connect with voters because of its personal and instant communication.

The party’s social media plan was formulated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi state coordinator Gopal Rai and AAP’s social media team.

“Twenty eight thousand volunteers have been working with our WhatsApp team and separate groups have been created for other social media platform,” said Aam Aadmi Party in a statement sent to Financial Express Online.

Aam Aadmi Party’s state president Shahnawaz Siddiqui will prepare specific plans in support of all seven party candidates as the talks for a pre-poll alliance with Congress in Delhi have failed. It was announced by Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Friday. The Congress is expected to announce its candidates for all 7 seats in Delhi on Monday.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were trying to hammer out a formula for a pre-poll alliance in Delhi to take on the BJP which had swept all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014. However, despite an unprecedented wave in favour of Narendra Modi, the combined vote share of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress was more than that of BJP in 6 of 7 Lok Sabha seats. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma was only BJP candidate who had bagged more popular votes than the popular votes bagged by both AAP and Congress in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Atishi Marlena from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Dilip Pandey from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat and Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Party’s Delhi state’s Vice President Vijay Fullara has been tasked to review the teams that have already been constituted up to the ward level.

While Manoj Sharma and Dheeraj Pujara will handle the party’s communication on WhatsApp, Manish Rai and Sonia Singh will be in-charge of party’s communication strategy on Twitter, Karishma Kalra will handle communications.

