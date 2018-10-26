2019 Lok Sabha election: Nitish Kumar flies to Delhi, to meet Amit Shah to finalise Bihar seat-sharing



The meeting comes just a few months ahead of the crucial general election that is expected to take place somewhere between March and April 2019. (PTI)

Ahead of crucial Lok Sabha election in 2019, the BJP and its key allies have begun talks on seat sharing in various states. For one such deliberation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. The state has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier, it was reported that the BJP and JDU were in discussion to contest on 32 seats — (16 for JDU and 16 for BJP) — and remaining eight seats were for Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, JD(U), which allied with the Communist Party of India, contested on 38 seats but could win only two seats. On the other hand, the BJP won 22 seats out of 40 it contested.

Both leaders had met in Bihar in July when the BJP chief had visited the state. After meeting Nitish, Amit shah was confident of faring better in the upcoming elections. Speaking on the allies, he said that only Chandrababu Naidu has left the NDA but “Nitish Kumar came back and strengthened the alliance”.

He further said that the NDA won 31 seats in 2014 and defeated Mamata Banerjee, Mulayam Singh, Mayawati and Congress. “Now that Nitish Kumar is with us, we will win 40 seats in Bihar,” he added.