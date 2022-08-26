Zuno by Monster launches fellowship programme to upskill Indian youth

Monster’s career platform Zuno for paid internships and jobs has launched the ’Zuno Fellowship’ programme to offer students an opportunity to upskill and get internships in industries. According to an official statement, the fellowship aims to give students a chance to win rewards of Rs 10 crores annually. Furthermore, the first edition of the fellowship is scheduled to be launched on August 27, 2022.

“The programme aims to empower youth with internship opportunities to better their abilities. Currently, we are expecting over 3,00,000 college students from across the nation to participate in the Zuno Fellowship Programme, offering them a fair chance to be recognised by top companies while giving organisations the opportunity to find the best talent,” Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com said.

Zuno by Monster claims to provide paid internships and job opportunities for students and freshers in India. The firm further claims that during the first couple of months of operations, more than 600 organisations have already started to hire interns from the platform.

Furthermore, the fellowship is open to candidates between the ages of 17 to 25, who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses. It further added that depending on performance on the aptitude test and panel interview, 280 applicants will have the opportunity to earn rewards including free courses.

“The winners will be further divided into three cohorts, in which platinum winners will get Rs 1,50,000, gold winners will get Rs 40,000, and the silver winners up to Rs 15,000 each,” it said. Furthermore, all applicants who successfully complete the test will receive a participation certificate and rewards of Rs 2,000.

Besides this, the programme will include a series of events such as panel discussions with key industry leaders and a CV Portfolio Workshop for participants, it said. “There will be around 3,000 winners annually,” the firm said.

