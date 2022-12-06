Zoom Abroad launches business management programme, aims to partner with 40 Indian universities in 2023

UK-based ed-tech platform, Zoom Abroad Education Academy has launched a three year business management programme in India in collaboration with UK-based universities, Bill Rammell, head, Zoom Abroad, former UK Higher Education Minister, UK Vice Chancellor told FE Education. “We plan to launch more programmes for Indian students in the next academic year,” Rammell said. Furthermore, the tuition fee of the programme comes at a cost of Rs £4,000 in the first two years and £15,000 in the final year. “The total terms of fees for the three years is £ 23,000 pounds,” Rammell said.

According to Rammell, Zoom Abroad aims to help Indian students to get admission in UK universities through counselling, course guidance, profile building and assistance with documentation, finance, and visa. The first batch of the programme is scheduled to commence in July 2023. “The programme is designed for three years, where in the first two years, students will study in India, however in the final year, they will get a direct entry to the collaborative university in the UK,” Rammell explained.

Furthermore, students need to score a minimum of 40% in high-school (10+2) standard from a recognised board to be able to get an admission. “With required qualification, on completion of the course, students will get certificates from both the universities,” he said. According to him, Indian students will also get scholarships up to 40% on the course fee. “The scholarship depends on the academic performance,” Rammell noted.

In addition, the programme aims to offer internship opportunities to the final year students. Currently, the firm has signed agreements with five Indian universities. “We aim to partner with 40 institutions by next academic year,” Rammell said.

Also Read: BrightCHAMPS establishes Global Curriculum Advisory Board

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn