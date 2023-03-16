Zolo Scholar partners with Manipal Academy of Higher Education to elevate student experience

Student Living platform Zolo Scholar has collaborated with Manipal Academy Higher Education (MAHE) with the aim to provide hostel facilities with a learning experience. The collaboration further aims to enhance student experience.

According to an official release, under the partnership Zolo Scholar will exclusively manage three MAHE campuses in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Manipal, with more than 20,000 beds. The experience is designed to create a comfortable and supportive student living environment, focusing on amenities promoting wellness, learning, and socialising, the release added.

Zolo Scholar’s proprietary “Brand 360” program claims to leverage technology, operations and community building expertise to help students thrive and make the most of their college experience.

”MAHE is committed to providing students with a supportive and inclusive environment, and this partnership with Zolo scholar aligns with that mission. We understand that a holistic campus experience is essential to a student’s success, and this partnership will help us meet that need,” M D Venkatesh, vice chancellor, MAHE, said.