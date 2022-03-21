ZigWheels partners with CoinSwitch to create awareness on cryptocurrency

On ZigWheels.com, multiple sections have been created on the CoinSwitch Hub to help users understand the crypto world by consuming videos and the latest articles on cryptocurrency from experts.

ZigWheels, the digital auto community for car and bike owners and enthusiasts has partnered with CoinSwitch, a crypto exchange app to create awareness and bust myths around cryptocurrency trading. Both the companies have come together to create an online destination on ZigWheels.com named as ‘CoinSwitch Hub’.

The hub would help auto enthusiasts to understand the crypto world in simplest manner while helping the community to make safe and informed decisions about investing in cryptocurrency. ZigWheels has an elite audience, a wide variety of content, and social media platforms to spread awareness and educate the market. By using its various social media accounts, ZigWheels would be offering various facts about crypto.

“One of the common issues with crypto trading is the misinformation around the subject. ZigWheels has joined hands with CoinSwitch to develop an educational content hub for its auto enthusiasts. ZigWheels is one of the oldest and most trusted destinations for auto lovers and in the initial phase itself, we are witnessing significant traction and engagement on this hub,” Gagan Tahiliani, vice president, CarDekho said,

On ZigWheels.com, multiple sections have been created on the CoinSwitch Hub to help users understand the crypto world better by consuming videos and the latest articles on cryptocurrency from experts. The company claims in the last 2 months, the CoinSwitch hub has engaged with over one million users and more than 10,000 app installations for CoinSwitch.

“The value of Cryptocurrency has risen exponentially in a few years. The vision of the partnership between ZigWheels and CoinSwitch is to make cryptocurrency knowledge easier and simpler for the users and to help them comprehend the investment process,” Mayukh Bardhan, digital marketing and brand partnership, CoinSwitch added.

