Zell Education partners with Rishihood University to offer professional integrated courses

Zell Education, a finance and accounts focused EdTech firm has collaborated with Haryana based, Rishihood University. The collaboration aims to provide BBA + ACCA and B.Com + ACCA integrated courses, according to an official statement.

“This collaboration aims to enable the students to upskill while pursuing their graduation degree and level up the playing field for finance and accounting opportunities,” Anant Bengani, co-founder, ED, Zell Education, stated.

The School of Entrepreneurship places its focus on developing an ‘entrepreneurial mindset’ among its learners, with the aim of improving the lives of those they come into contact with, as per the statement.

Furthermore, the school recognises the ongoing need for skill development and upskilling to enhance learners’ competencies, thereby enabling them to meet the expectations of corporate entities, the statement added.

“Rishihood University is India’s first and only Impact University where we nurture passionate learners of today to solve the big questions of tomorrow,” Shobit Mathur, vice chancellor, Rishihood University, stated.