Zell Education partners with Chitkara University for MBA, B.Com ACCA integrated courses

Finance and accounts ed-tech platform Zell Education has partnered with Chitkara University based in Rajpura, Punjab to offer MBA-ACCA online and B.Com- ACCA offline integrated courses to its students. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between Anant Bengani, co-founder, director, Zell Education, and Sandhir Sharma, professor, vice chancellor, Chitkara University.

According to an official release, under this new partnership, Zell education will have integrated courses with ACCA certification for students pursuing their MBA and B.Com from Chitkara University. The platform will also launch an MBA in International Finance and Accounting (MBA+ACCA) soon, allowing university students to earn both (MBA and ACCA) in two years as they will be eligible for exemptions in ACCA. Starting from the June 2023 cohort, students can complete ACCA with certain paper exemptions to fast-track certification while finishing their MBA/B.Com.

The ACCA Qualification is the industry’s top accounting certification for future financial professionals. It equips students with relevant abilities, know-how, and principles to succeed in the workplace.

“At Zell Education, we believe in providing students with the necessary guidance and mentorship to become experts in the field of accounting and finance. Collaborating with Chitkara University creates a unique proposition for students who wish to pursue globally accredited certifications along with their university education. MBA-ACCA online and B.Com-ACCA offline integrated courses are designed to make students industry-ready as soon as they graduate,” Anant Bengani said.

Furthermore, Sandhir Sharma said that the collaboration is an opportunity to get ACCA certified while pursuing MBA or B.Com. It will help aspirants to headstart in their professional journey.