Zell Education partners with BML Munjal University to offer industry-integrated certifications

Ed-tech platform Zell Education recently partnered with BML Munjal University to offer integrated programmes to students starting from July 2023 cohort to complete ACCA with certain exemptions to fast-track the certification. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between Anant Bengani, co-founder and director, Zell Education and Abhay Sharma, registrar, BML Munjal University on behalf of dean Jaskiran Arora on February 27, 2023.

With this new tactical partnership, Zell Education aims to upskill Accounting and Finance students by providing them access to globally recognised ACCA certification. Their students also have the option to complete ACCA while finishing their B.Com/B.Com(H), an official release said.

“In the world of Accounting and Finance, ACCA-qualified professionals are always in high demand. As we join hands with BML Munjal University, students can now avail ACCA training to fast-track their certification. Coupled with their traditional degrees, this would certainly equip them for a strong head start to their career,” Anant Bengani, co-founder, director, Zell Education, said.

Furthermore, Jaskiran Arora, dean, School of management, BML Munjal University added, “This tie-up creates an excellent opportunity for our students to earn global credentials. Pursuing an ACCA certification with bachelor degrees will ensure holistic development of students thereby making them industry-ready professionals as soon as they graduate”.