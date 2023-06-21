Zell Education introduces FRM programme; aims to empower professionals, students in financial risk management.

Zell Education, an ed-tech platform in the field of Accounts and Finance has launched a Financial Risk Manager (FRM) programme. Addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals and quality education in financial risk management, the FRM Programme aims to empower individuals with specialised expertise and essential skills. By equipping participants with the necessary competencies, the programme intends to enable them to excel in risk management roles, effectively meeting the needs of the industry, according to an official release.

The FRM programme spans over a period of six-nine months and focuses on practical application, enabling students and professionals to apply their knowledge in real-world situations. “By launching this programme, we aim to amplify our brand’s vision by offering comprehensive upskilling opportunities and addressing the critical need for specialised knowledge and skills in financial risk management,” Anant Bengani, director, co-founder, Zell Education, said.

Also Read Pradhan denies ‘Deletion’ of Darwin Theory from NCERT textbooks

Specifically designed for those aspiring to forge a successful career and specialise in risk management within the finance industry, the FRM Program aims to cater to individuals from diverse age groups. It caters to young professionals entering the workforce who wish to establish themselves in this field, as well as experienced individuals seeking to expand their skills and expertise, the release mentioned.