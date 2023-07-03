Zell Education inked MoU with MIT-WPU World Peace University; aims to provide ACCA certification to B.Com students.

Zell Education, an ed-tech platform and MIT-WPU World Peace University in Pune have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide ACCA certification to students enrolled in the B.Com degree programme. Through this collaboration, Zell Education seeks to support students in obtaining ACCA certification alongside their degree studies, according to an official release.

This integrated approach aims to offer students a well-rounded education and a competitive advantage in the fields of finance and accounting, allowing them to benefit from up to 09 exemptions from the ACCA qualification, the release mentioned.

“This collaboration brings together our expertise and the renowned academic excellence of MIT, enhancing opportunities for students to excel in accounting and finance at a global scale,” Anant Bengani, co-founder, director, Zell education, said.

The MoU will additionally aim to enable scheduled masterclasses for enrolled students, led by seasoned finance professionals hailing from diverse multinational corporations. These sessions intend to provide direct guidance from industry experts, equipping students with practical knowledge necessary for their professional growth, the release mentioned.

”MITWPU has tied up with Zell to further strengthen this mission. This partnership gives you an opportunity to be a sought after professional with a B.Com (ACCA) degree,” . Gunjeet Kaur, dean, MIT- WPU World Peace University, Pune, said.