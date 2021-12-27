ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor: The future of education is hybrid

Offline classroom-based learning will be strengthened by edtech platforms

By Rajiv Bakshi

One of the most impacted sectors due to Covid-19 was education—with schools, colleges and educational institutes being shut, the entire system had to shift to online overnight.

With over 1.55 million schools and 248 million students, India is home to the world’s largest education sector by sheer volume. Students and teachers adapting to the new normal led to an exponential boom in the edtech industry, which is expected to grow from the current $800 million to nearly $30 billion by 2032.

To identify emerging trends dominating metro and non-metro parents with regards to their expectations surrounding online education and edtech apps, ZEE5 conducted the ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor survey.

The survey unearthed some interesting insights and preferences of consumers in terms of online education. It was found that 49% parents from metros understand the importance of e-learning for their kids, and 43% parents from non-metros prefer e-learning for their kids. This narrowing gap between urban and semi-urban/rural areas proves the acceleration of e-learning as a nationwide trend. Although 47% parents believe that e-learning has amplified their kids’ academic progress, over 40% parents stated internet connectivity to be the biggest barrier in online learning. The overall outlook towards online education has seen a positive shift, with 50% parents wanting to adopt e-learning permanently for their kids. Further, 63% parents see e-learning as an investment in their child’s future and state that price is no longer the barrier when it comes to choosing this format.

The edtech revolution has been one of the most remarkable advances in the Indian education space, with the most significant benefit being democratisation of education. There is no doubt that the future of education will be a hybrid model that combines the offline classroom-based learning experience with the innovation and creativity offered by edtech platforms.

The author is chief operations officer, Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL)