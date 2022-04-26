Zee Learn shares tumbles over 18%, after Yes Bank initiates insolvency against the firm

After private sector lender Yes Bank Limited moved to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, the firm’s shares tumbled over 18%.

The stocks tumbled 18.26% to Rs 11.41 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and 18.27% to Rs 11.40 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to Zee Learn, Yes Bank has allegedly claimed that the total amount in default with respect to a financial facility is Rs 468 crore.

The regulatory filing stated that Zee Learn has received a notice from the Mumbai bench of the NCLT over Yes Bank’s petition and is in the process of compiling information to verify the facts. “A petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 has been filed by Yes Bank Limited to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company, before the NCLT, Mumbai,” it added.

The company received a notice over the petition on April 25.

Zee Learn, an Essel group company, mainly operates in the education segment. It has a chain of K-12 schools, Mount Litera Zee School and a pre-school network Kidzee.

