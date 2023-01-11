Zamit plans to partner with schools in North-India; aims net revenue of Rs 3.5 crore in FY23

UK-based assessment-based learning start-up Zamit plans to collaborate with English-medium schools in Northern India, as it plans to sell upskilling courses, Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, director, Zamit told FE Education. Furthermore, the company aims to clock a net revenue of

Rs 3.5 crore in FY23. “We have signed agreements with 10 schools until now. In FY23, we don’t expect to be profitable,” Mukherjee said. However, the firm declined to disclose the loss for the year.

In FY22, the company claims to have clocked a net revenue of Rs 1.8 crore. “We had incurred a loss in the last fiscal. We mostly invested in technology development and marketing strategy,” Mukherjee, said. In FY23, the company aims to focus on geographical expansion in India, product development, and customer acquisition.

Interestingly, the platform claims to be an artificial intelligence (AI) driven which provides English learning assessment courses, portfolio making services, career counselling, and upskilling courses. The average ticket price of the products ranges between Rs 1,500-2,000. However, the assessment courses depend on the number of times a student opt for the same. “We also provide teacher training programmes for adaptation of the technologies,” Mukherjee said.

In addition, the platform claims to offer add-on courses as per company requirements with an additional average cost of Rs 1,000 per course. Currently, the firm claims to have collaborated with 25 companies. “As of now, we have 15,000 users. In the next fiscal, we plan to expand our product market in India. We also plan to expand internationally later,” Mukherjee noted.