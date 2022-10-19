Zamit plans to launch AI-enabled edu products in line with NEP 2020

Ed-tech firm Zamit plans to launch various AI-enabled products that are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The company aims to expand its horizons and reach out to eight million new users in the next three years through unveiling its ZQ, ZPD, GETs and other unique products and services.

According to an official release, currently, Zamit provides platform to more than 46,000 registered users. Its programmes, products and services cater for the need for future readiness in the education system.

“Our vision is to become the world’s largest, most reliable and trusted brand for future readiness in the VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) world and we’re planning to make Zamit a powerful tool in the 21st-century education system. One of our major products is ZQ or Zamit Quotient. It might sound similar to IQ but it’s far from being the same”, Aarul Malaviya, founder, director, Zamit, said.

As per the statement, ZQ is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven, measurable future readiness indexing system that analyses and guides its users towards success in the 21st century and beyond. It provides its student users with a 360-degree holistic report, which is fully aligned to the requirements of the NEP 2020. For teachers, it helps them in becoming knowledgeable, inspirational, employable, and above all, future-ready through building their portfolios on the platform. It also helps them to meet the obligatory 50 hours of Continuous Professional Development as per the NEP 2020 with the help of Zamit’s engaging ZPD programmes, the statement said.

“Showing your worth with the help of an online portfolio is the new trend and so, being able to offer a single platform that not only records, stores and constantly updates a user’s academic and non-academic records and recognitions in addition to assessing and profiling them in real time is what makes Zamit unique,” Malaviya said.

