Zamit an AI enabled education provider introduces scholarships aims to foster future readiness in students.

Zamit, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled education provider, introduces the Zamit Scholarship for future readiness. This first-of-its-kind scholarship is available to students aged eight to 18 in grades 3rd-12th. It offers recognition scholarships from the Future Foundation scholarship pool, totaling Rs 5,00,000. To qualify for the Zamit Scholarship, students must undergo two assessment stages. In the first stage, a 40-minute test will be administered offline, with varying question numbers based on the student’s grade level, according to an official release.

The top 35% performers from stage one will advance to stage two. Among the stage two participants, the top five students from each grade will be selected for the scholarship. All stage one participants will receive benefits like a certificate of participation, a detailed performance report with ZQ scores based on an AI-driven future readiness indexing system, personalised tips for improving ZQ scores, and additional special offers, the release mentioned.

“The Zamit Scholarship for Future Readiness stands out among other scholarships for school students. Unlike traditional scholarships, it focuses on developing and equipping students with advanced skills to tackle the challenges of the 21st century. With a focus on technology, analytics, and entrepreneurship, the scholarship aims to prepare students for the evolving world and enhance their career prospects,” Aarul Malaviya, founder, director, Zamit, said.