YVO invites applications for Future Leaders Programme

Young Volunteers Organisation (YVO) has invited applications from students and educational institutions to join the last batch of its Future Leaders Programme (FLP), 2022. The programme aims to introduce social entrepreneurship skills to young minds, combine leadership and social service, and make it easier for youth aged 16 to 25 years to contribute to social good.

According to an official statement, the programme is recognised by the Maharashtra government’s National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit. “The Unit recommends colleges to enrol their students in this programme which will have more future leaders with social entrepreneurship skills,” Prashant Kumar Wananje, State Liaison Officer and Officer on Special Duty, Higher and Tech Education Department, NSS, Mantralaya Desk, Mumbai, said.

YVO started the programme in August 2020 with an objective of teaching life skills such as goal setting, time management, conflict resolution and building capacity and creating sustained partnerships among the youth.

The programme is conceptualised and run by accomplished professionals and Industry stalwarts from various fields who are alumni of reputed Indian as well as International Institutions such as Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA), South Indian Education Society (SIES), Harvard Business School, Stanford Business School, London Business School, and more, the statement said.

Candidates who wish to apply for FLP can register online at the official website of Young Volunteers Organisation. The new batch starts from December 16, 2022. The last date for submission of application is December 5, 2022. It is an online programme and one can enrol from anywhere, across India and abroad. Each batch, with a maximum of 50 students, will have eight sessions of one to 1.5 hours each, divided over four weekends.

