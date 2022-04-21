YuWaah India strengthens its board structure, appoints Ashwin Yardi as co-chair

YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India) in India has announced Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India, to be the co-chair of YuWaah, with immediate effect along with a.i Yasumasa Kimura, UNICEF representative a.i who is the co-chair of YuWaah.

“YuWaah’s work to improve skilling, community development and economic opportunity for young people is truly one of the enduring legacies of the last two plus years. I look forward to working as a co-chair and founding partner with the board and bringing in Capgemini’s support as a partner to connect young people with opportunities at scale.” said Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India.

The YuWaah Board would now function as a decision-making body, primarliy comprising of founding partners and board members who would be committing time and resources to support the YuWaah Secretariat for funding and functional expertise. They will play a key role to influence strategy and execution of YuWaah over a longer period as well as actively craft shared-value partnership with governments and private sectors to build a collaborative platform.

According to UNICEF representative a.i Kimura, YuWaah has set an ambitious target to enroll 300 young people as change makers. Meeting this goal will require bold strategies and swift actions. The new Board of YuWaah will help make the necessary tools and support available to youth in India, especially those most marginalized, and enable them to successfully navigate the 21st century demands.

YuWaah is a multi-stakeholder platform that aims to prepare young people to transition from education and learning to productive work and active citizenship. It was formed by UNICEF, together with public and private sector partners, UN Agencies, civil society organisations, foundations and young people as the Generation Unlimited (GenU) partnership in India.

