Yuva Sangam portal launched to connect youth from Northeast to other states

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has launched Yuva Sangam portal with the aim to build empathy between youth of the North Eastern States and other States.

According to an official statement, the initiative has been conceptusalied under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ in collaboration with various other ministries and departments such as Culture, Tourism, Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, among others. Around 1,000 youth will participate in the pilot of Yuva Sangam, the statement added.

The Yuva Sangam aims to focus on conducting exposure tours of the youth comprising of students and off-campus youngsters from North Eastern States to other states and vice versa. It further aims to provide an immersive, multidimensional experience of various facets-under four broad areas of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

“In line with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, Yuva Sangam will strengthen people-to-people bonds, mainstream the vibrant culture of our north-eastern states and bring immense exposure and opportunities for knowledge exchanges, especially for our youth in the north-east,” Pradhan said while addressing on the occasion. He further invited the youth to come forward, register themselves and also provide suggestions for Yuva Sangam.