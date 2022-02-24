YouForrte partners with Institute of Moving Images, to bridge skill gap in the media and entertainment industry

The alliance will open various job avenues for the aspirants from respective fields of arts in media and entertainment domains across OTT as well as television platforms.

YourForrte, a platform catering various genres of performing arts, has partnered with Institute of Moving Images (IIM) Mumbai, with an aim to bridge the skill gap prevailing in the media and entertainment industry while providing learning opportunities to career aspirants from different performing arts fields.

The alliance will open various job avenues for the aspirants from respective fields of arts in media and entertainment domains across OTT as well as television platforms, and support development of the talented performers.

Understanding the prevailing challenges, IMI will be offering Film Foundation courses in a hybrid mode of learning for emerging talents. The courses will be conducted by film director Pankaj Roy, director, IMI and supported by Gargi Nandi, program director. The aspirants will be mentored by creating 2-3 short films based on the curriculum.

Mohit Kaushal, CEO and founder, YouForrte, said, “We are promoting several programs for encouraging youngsters planning to build their career in the media and entertainment industry. Our endeavor has always been to create possibilities and enable mediums that help in advancing careers and securing professional opportunities.”

