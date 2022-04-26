Yogi Adityanath suspends former director of secondary education Vinay Pandey for dereliction of duty

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday suspended Vinay Pandey, an official for dereliction of duty, days after removing him from the post of director of secondary education over a class 12 english question paper leak. Vinay Pandey was removed as director of secondary education on April 21, 2022, and was posted as the director of literacy alternative education, Urdu and oriental languages.

“Another strict action by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji over negligence in the discharge of official duties. The then Director of Education (secondary) suspended,” read a tweet by official twitter handle of the chief minister.

It further added that the CM has ordered the suspension of the then director of education (secondary) who was found prima facie guilty of not discharging official duties properly, negligence and indifference towards government works and non-compliance of government-level instructions.

Following the question paper leak, the exam of the Uttar Pradesh secondary school board was cancelled in 24 districts in Ballia last month. Adityanath had ordered invoking the stringent National Security Act in the case. The cancelled examination was scheduled to be held again on April 13.

With inputs from PTI.

