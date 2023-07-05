Yogi Adityanath launches 'Sampark Smartshala-Smart Block' Programme in Gorakhpur. 

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, expressed that the state has witnessed significant progress in the field of basic education over the last six years. He highlighted the successful revival of numerous schools that were previously on the brink of closure. In a ceremony held at the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, he inaugurated the ‘Sampark Smartshala-Smart Block’ programme. The collaborative effort between the basic education department and the Sampark Foundation aims to enhance educational facilities, according to an official statement.

The Skill India Mission is producing excellent outcomes and enhancing the standard of education in the state through the optimal utilisation of technology. As part of the ‘Sampark Smartshala-Smart Block’ initiative, 58 schools affiliated with the Basic Education Council in the city area, along with 68 institutions in the Chargawan block, have been equipped with LED TVs and comprehensive kits for mathematics and English language learning, CM stated.

Furthermore, the chief minister personally distributed ‘Teaching and Learning Material’ kits to teachers in five schools and unveiled a magazine published by the Sampark Foundation. Adityanath highlighted the deficiencies in schools under the Basic Education Council prior to 2017, such as inadequate toilet facilities, flooring, drinking water, and a severe shortage of teachers. To address these issues, the government has made a commitment to enhance the education system and has recruited 165,000 teachers, the statement mentioned.

With inputs from PTI.