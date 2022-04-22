Yogi Adityanath directs education institutions to form Road Safety Clubs

Road Safety Clubs to be formulated in all secondary and higher secondary institutions to assure road safety, said Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. He has also directed to install a ‘panic button’ for the safety of women in UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses.

“There is a need to work on a large scale to reduce the number of deaths that happen in road accidents in the state,” Adityanath said, directing authorities to form the clubs on a priority basis. The monster has given instructions at a meeting attended by various departments.

In the meeting, the CM has also directed the officials to start a parcel or courier service by government buses. He further added that more than 26,000 villages have been connected with UPSRTC buses in the last five years, and now it should be made available in every village.

Adityanath has also directed officials to include new mining areas in the district survey report by conducting a mineral mapping of all major rivers of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal in the next six months.

With inputs from PTI.