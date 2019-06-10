Yoga to be made a compulsory subject? Here is what school, college students must know

Published: June 10, 2019

International Yoga Day: Speaking on preparations of International Yoga Day, celebrated worldwide on June 21, Naik said the main function would be held in Ranchi in Jharkhand and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the chief guest.

yoga day, HRD ministry, Yoga, school curriculum, college curriculum, AYUSH ministry, educational curriculum, education newsInternational Yoga Day will be celebrated worldwide on June 21. (Photo: Reuters)

Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik Monday said a proposal had been sent to the HRD ministry to include Yoga in the educational curriculum from the next academic year. He said the proposal envisages Yoga as a compulsory subject under the Physical Education (PE) curriculum for school students and collegians.

“We expect the proposal to be cleared as soon as possible, which will allow Yoga to be part of the curriculum from the 2020-21 academic year,” he said.

“Several yoga gurus and invitees from abroad will be participating in the function,” he said, adding the number of countries hosting programmes as part of International Yoga Day had risen from 177 to almost 200.

