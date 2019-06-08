Yoga Day 2019: UGC directs universities to organise Mass Yoga demonstrations on June 21


Published: June 8, 2019

This year Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand will be the venue for the main event for International Yoga Day on June 21 and it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yoga Day 2019: Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all the universities in the country to organise a Mass Yoga demonstration on June 21. The Yoga demonstrations have to be based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) on the day from 7-8 AM.

The UGC notice has asked the universities to ensure participation of their staff, teachers and students in the event. The universities have been asked to upload an action plan along with activities/photographs/videos of the events as they take place on UGC’s University Activity Monitoring Portal.

This year in March, the Ministry of AYUSH sent the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) to the universities. The UGC in its March notice suggested some activities to celebrate Yoga Day.

1. To promote Yoga among youth and invoke the sentiment of National Pride in proliferating Yoga to the rest of the world.
2. To adopt yoga as a part of activities to encourage physical well being.
3. To focus on CYP which consists of a 45-minutes sequence of relatively simple Yoga drills put together as a protocol by some of the most renowned Yoga experts in the country. It is designed to provide maximum physical and intellectual benefits to the maximum number of people.
4. To keep the essential facilities open during summer vacations for Yoga Programs to be attended by teachers and students.”

Meanwhile, this year Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand will be the venue for the main event for International Yoga Day on June 21 and it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is set to be organised at the Prabhat Tara ground and around 30,000 people are expected to participate in it. A few days before the main event, there will be a curtain raiser to the main event on June 13 that will be attended by several state dignitaries, besides yoga organisations and instructors. In Delhi, the Yoga event will be held at Rajpath and it will be conducted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

