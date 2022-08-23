Yocket launches ‘Test Prep’ platform to help students prepare for study abroad exams for free

Yocket has launched a tech-driven exam preparation portal ‘Test Prep’ to eliminate all the noise around the preparation and give the best-suited solutions to the students for Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), a standardised exam conducted by the ETS and one which is taken throughout the year.

The students can access the practice platform for free until September 30, 2022, which will be further priced affordably.

Yocket Test Prep curriculum is being designed by expert trainers, tutors, and teachers who have been successfully preparing students for exams such as GRE, GMAT, and SAT for over 15 years and are alumni of institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), among others.

According to the official statement, the user’s dashboard includes over 40 personalised topic tests, keeping in mind the students’ strengths and weaknesses. The startup also plans to conduct weekly classes for 2 hours, which includes both quantitative and verbal reasoning, and to offer preparation for other studies abroad exams such as SAT, GMAT, among others.

GRE is one of the most common graduate admissions tests for applicants interested in pursuing graduate courses. According to a survey conducted by ETS (Educational Testing Service), on average, around 80-100 thousand students appear for the GRE from India every year and with this self-paced practice platform, Yocket aims to benefit the millions of students across the globe with an affordable, robust and technology-enabled learning platform that addresses the genuine needs and roadblocks.

“It’s not the exam that haunts but the prep journey for it. We want to make this journey of preparation for the GRE a breeze so that more students are encouraged to take the exam and dream of a better future studying abroad. A poor GRE score can be a reason for rejection from a university. We wanted to make sure that students are able to get the best of their potential,” Sumeet Jain, co-founder, Yocket said.

