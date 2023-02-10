Yes Securities partners with Invest4Edu to launch investor education campaign ‘Udaan’

Yes Securities has partnered with Invest4Edu, an educational planning platform to launch an investor education campaign ‘Udaan’, an official release announced.

The campaign aims to provide individuals and families, mostly young parents, with the information and resources they need to make wise financial decisions and advance towards their financial objectives, the release said.

As part of the campaign, Yes Securities and Invest4Edu intend to host a series of webinars and workshops designed to teach the basics of investing, budgeting, and financial and education planning in B30 cities starting with Bhagalpur in Bihar on February 12, the release added.

“The name ‘Udaan’ signifies a flight towards one’s financial goals. As per latest data, total demat accounts for only 10% of the total population whereas some developed countries have this as high as 50%,” Anshul Arzare, joint MD, CEO, Yes Securities, said.

Yes Securities further aims to offer special promotions and discounts on its investment products during the duration of this entire campaign, the release noted. These deals will be available exclusively to those who attend the company’s educational events, it said.

“The initiative aims to provide an opportunity to make better financial decisions towards the biggest outflow of 90% of Indian households which is funding the entire education of their children,” Rozy Efzal, CEO, Invest4Edu, said.