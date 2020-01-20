Year 2020: How student housing will transform

It will be the year when leading student housing platforms will tackle this challenge by directly collaborating with the government to mitigate the risks involved in developing urban student housing and its infrastructure.

By Mayank Maheshwari

Digitisation has transformed the face of the business landscape at all levels. Having entered a new decade, the world is now looking forward to more and greater disruptions. Student accommodation is a sector that is expected to push frontiers and drive large-scale paradigm shifts. Here’s looking at some of the major trends that will dominate the industry this year:

Domain leaders to join hands with the government: A challenge for the student housing ecosystem is to promise safety to students pursuing higher education, be it in the home country or overseas. Recent events have revealed some major chinks in the country’s higher education landscape with regards to creating a safe environment conducive to the transmission of effective learning. It will be the year when leading student housing platforms will tackle this challenge by directly collaborating with the government to mitigate the risks involved in developing urban student housing and its infrastructure.

Emphasis on live-learn communities: We will see the emergence of live-learn communities in the country wherein the student living experience is supplemented by learning opportunities for residents through a host of onsite arrangements at their accommodation site. These range from meetings with career counsellors and local internships to motivational speakers and influencers. This facility will enable the holistic development of new-age students, in addition to supplying them with valuable scholastic aid.

Focus on sustainability: The need for recognising the validity of climate crisis is more urgent than ever. Millennials and genZennials, in a positive turn of events, comprise the most aware demographics who prefer sustainable options. In sync with the pro-environment sentiments of the youth, student housing start-ups will double down on their focus on developing eco-friendly living spaces. The buildings, therefore, will be designed following the tenets of sustainable development.

Advanced tech to deliver a superior customer experience: Leading players in the student housing sector will leverage innovative technology to boost the convenience quotient for their customers. The new-age facilities and amenities, in sync with the modern-day lifestyle, will include in-app support for maintenance and housekeeping-related issues.

The past few years, with their fair share of highs and lows, have been a roller-coaster ride for organisations. The year 2020, as is clear, is poised to kick off the new decade on an exceptionally high note so that the momentum delivers more highs than lows in the coming years.

The author is co-founder & COO, University Living. Views are personal