Yakult Danone India partners with SRM University, aims to facilitate skill based training and internship

Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana, in the core areas of education and sharing knowledge. The MoU focuses on education, sharing knowledge and research collaborative initiatives The agreement was signed between Hiroshi Hamada, managing director, Yakult Danone India and V Samuel Raj, registrar, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana.

The partnership aims to focus on skilled based training and internship, industrial visits and tour of Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. factory. There will also be an exchange of information on the recent advances in the science of gut microbiota and probiotics and guidance will be provided to the students on new areas for research in gut microbiota and probiotics, an official statement said.

“Our collaboration with SRM University, will give us a strong platform to identify opportunities, where we can collaborate on health, skill development, research, science etc. The aim is to play a role of a catalyst, to make a significant impact on the lives of people,” Hiroshi Hamada, managing director, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. said.

“Our aim is to collaborate with Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. and transform bright minds into nation builders and social role models,” Paramjit S. Jaswal, vice chancellor, SRM University Delhi-NCR, said.

