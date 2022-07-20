xQ raises $1.4 million, aims to expand its reach by teaching video creation in schools

Ed-tech startup xQ, which teaches kids about video creation, has raised $1.4 million (about Rs 11 crore) through a Gujarat-based angel syndicate along with a select group of high networth individuals, the company stated. Senior leadership personnel from Google, Deloitte, Tata 1mg, Axis Capital among others participated in the funding round.

“Video is the language of the future. It is no longer a good-to-have extracurricular activity and if we want to introduce video-creation as a core skill to children at scale, it needs to be a part of the school curriculum,” Simon Jacob, chief executive office (CEO) and co-founder, xQ said.

According to the company, it will use the raised funds to expand their reach in schools through their flagship offering — xQ Video Lab. The company claims xQ Video Lab helps students to learn skills related to video creation in a fun and hands-on manner such as scripting, shooting, how to handle lights, sound, animation, editing, public speaking and also camera confidence. The lab is similar to any science or computer lab, housed within the premises of school and equipped with required gear, pedagogy and training material.

Till date, xQ claims to have over 6,000 students across eight countries in video-making. It now aims to touch at least one million individuals by 2025.

The company provides support to set up labs in schools along with a dedicated teacher to handhold students. Students get exclusive logging dedicated to the learning portal which further provides them access to learning modules by filmmakers, more than 1000 hacks and academic video projects, masterclasses by experts and contests to participate.

With inputs from PTI.

