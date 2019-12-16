XLRI expands after 70 years, to admit 120 students for business management

Students will need to clear XAT, XLRI’s admission test, for admission. The campus choice will have to be made while applying for XAT.

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has announced it will start its Delhi NCR campus for academic session 2020-22. In the first phase, two batches of 60 students each for the business management programme will be granted admission.

Fr P Christie SJ, director, XLRI-Xavier School of Management, said that the new campus, located in Jhajjar in Haryana, to the west of Delhi, is spread over an area of 36.34 acres, and is getting ready with infrastructure required for 240 students in the first phase. “The campus building has already earned a gold-level green building certification,” he noted.

It’s the first time in 70 years that XLRI is expanding to another city in India; it was set up in 1949 by Fr Quinn Enright, SJ, in the ‘steel city’ of Jamshedpur.

“The new campus will have the same pedagogy and curriculum as in Jamshedpur, and faculty from the main campus will also be taking classes at the new campus. Students who get through XAT, XLRI’s admission test, will be able to get admission to the new campus. The choice, however, will have to be made while applying for XAT,” Fr Christie said.

He asserted it’s not merely a satellite campus. “It’s a full-fledged campus; it’s a branch of XLRI. It’s not like different IIMs. While there will be faculty-sharing, we will have the required faculty in the Delhi NCR campus, especially in new areas like digital marketing, IoT, fintech, business analytics and so on. Faculty from both the branches will complement each other. Essentially, we will not compromise on the quality of faculty or the quality of teaching,” he added.

On the need for a new campus, Fr Christie said: “With India slated to become the fifth-largest economy in the world, there is a concomitant need for more business leaders. We are taking a strategic decision to expand our footprint across the country.”

As far as placements and salaries are concerned, Fr Christie believes that Delhi NCR campus students might just enjoy locational advantage. “Students at the new campus will be at a better location compared to Jamshedpur as far as corporates approaching the campus for placements is concerned. Gurgaon and Noida are corporate hubs, so students might just have more advantage. Delhi is better connected internationally too,” he said.

In addition, XLRI will start its corporate programme at the Delhi NCR campus March 2020, similar to what it holds in Jamshedpur.