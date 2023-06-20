XLRI Delhi to commence fourth batch of PGDM – Business Management.

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Delhi has concluded the induction and inauguration for the upcoming batch of PGDM – BM (Business Management) students. XLRI Delhi, which commenced operations in 2020, is now welcoming its fourth batch of BM students. The initial batch consisted of 71 students, whereas the current batch consists of 180 students, according to an official release.

XLRI claims that, with the guiding principle of ‘One XLRI’, the new campus has emerged as one of the top 10 business schools in terms of average salaries during its first two placement cycles. XLRI Delhi claims to boast an average salary of Rs 31.8 lakh per annum, surpassing the reported averages of prestigious institutions such as IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore, MDI Gurgaon, and IIFT, the release mentioned.

“Admittedly, the cohort of students, each year, is of higher and higher calibre and far more fiercely focused and driven. The personalised approach, enabling culture and cutting-edge curriculum at XLRI will nurture them into thought-leaders who will shape the future, entrepreneurs who will ride the next wave of innovation placing people at the heart of every venture , and visionary change- makers for the greater common good,” Fr Casimir, SJ, director, XLRI, said.

Also Read Zolve Bank introduces worth $50,000 scholarship programme for global scholars

The batch exhibits a commendable level of diversity, with representatives hailing from various regions across the country, encompassing a significant number of undergraduate institutions. Approximately 70% of the batch possesses prior work experience, while around 60% of the students are graduates in the field of engineering, the release noted.