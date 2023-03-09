Xiaomi India partners with United Way India, aims to assist over 4,000 students

Xiaomi, the smart device manufacturer, has collaborated with United Way India to create Innovative Tinkering labs, which aims to enhance the educational experience for more than 4,000 students in 12 government schools and one government-aided school in Karnataka and Delhi-NCR, according to an official statement.

Through this partnership, Xiaomi India aims to provide children with access to various technologies, enabling them to create innovative solutions that address challenges and develop sustainable, future-oriented skill sets, according to a Xiamo release.

Furthermore, the laboratories intend to enhance students’ understanding of digital education, mobile technology, and robotics, enabling them to achieve a more effective learning experience, the statement mentioned. To engage students in the learning process, an experiential approach called “Learning by Doing” will be employed, it added.

These labs will nurture computational skills, design thinking, problem-solving, physical computing, and adaptive learning in students, the statement said. “These labs will assist children to enhance their critical and lateral thinking, be creative, solve real-life problems, and fill in the gaps with their innovative ideas,” Muralikrishnan B, president, Xiaomi India, said.

