XED with Cornell University announces senior executive leadership programme in management

Ed-tech firm XED in collaboration with Cornell University has announced the launch of its first cohort of the senior executive leadership program in management (SELP) for chief executive officers (CXOs) across organisations. The learners would get the opportunity to learn from Cornell University faculty.

“Enterprises and business leaders are treading unfamiliar terrain today. The waves of disruption and a fast evolving business models mean that leaders need to rethink and realign their approach to operational and strategic initiatives,” John Kallelil, founder and CEO, XED said.

The programme is slated to launch on December 7, 2022. Senior-level professionals or CXOs with minimum ten years of experience, residing in the Middle East, South Asia and Far East regions are welcome to apply.

The ten months learning programme includes two week in-class learning, eight online modules and two elective modules and graduation ceremony at Cornell’s New York Campus. The programme has been designed for CXOs and senior leaders to help them navigate business challenges by enhancing operational and strategic skills from a global vantage point. On successful completion of the program, aspirants would be receive a certificate by Cornell University.

“The program has a significant relevance across sectors and it offers an innovative curriculum aligned with the industry requirements that would empower CXOs to lead through the volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity (VUCA) world challenges,” Devin Bigoness, director, Cornell University said.

