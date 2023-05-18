XED partners with Oxford University; announces Senior Executive Leadership Programme.

XED, an ed-tech company, has collaborated with Oxford University’s Saïd Business School to introduce the “Senior Executive Leadership Programme” (SELP) designed for senior leaders and executives in top management positions. This programme aims to offer participants the opportunity to gain insights from the faculty members of Oxford University. The Oxford Senior Executive Leadership Programme (SELP) is a comprehensive nine-month educational journey specifically designed for CXOs and senior leaders aiming to elevate their operational and strategic abilities from a global standpoint, empowering them to effectively address emerging business complexities, according to an official release.

“The Oxford Senior Executive Leadership Programme (SELP) is the Saïd Business School’s flagship leadership development programme designed for senior leaders. This programme is designed to help senior leaders develop the skills and mindset needed to lead their organisations through these challenges and turn them into powerful opportunities,” John Kallelil, CEO, XED said.

The programme encompasses classroom sessions held at Oxford’s UK Campus, industry exposure in Dubai, and interactive online modules. Upon successfully completing the programme, participants will become part of the esteemed Oxford Business Alumni Network and receive a certificate during the graduation ceremony held at Oxford, UK. Applications for the inaugural cohort of Oxford SELP are currently open, subject to rigorous eligibility requirements. Seasoned professionals at senior levels, including CXOs, with a minimum of ten years of professional experience, are invited to submit their applications, the release mentioned.

“The nine-month programme takes leaders through an intense journey providing them with the tools and strategies to boost performance and impact at a personal, professional and societal level. This programme is not only a transformational journey for senior leaders, but also an important tool that provides the framework to build flexible, adaptable and visionary leadership that can seamlessly navigate change,” Paul Fisher, programme director, Oxford SELP, associate fellow, Saïd Business School, said.

