XED appoints Rupesh Bisht as its executive director

Ed-tech firm XED has appointed Rupesh Bisht as the executive director of the company. Prior to joining XED, Bisht served as the chief executive officer at Masters’ Union, a practitioner-led and industry-focused business school, leading key aspects of its ambitious launch and operations.

In this new role, Bisht would be responsible to shape the next phase of growth and innovation at XED.

“We believe that his extensive experience and domain knowledge across the landscape will add tremendous value to XED’s growth plan. We, as a company, are pioneering the next phase of transformation and are hopeful that Rupesh would be instrumental in driving this intent,” John Kallelil, founder and CEO, XED said.

Bisht brings over 22 years of diverse experience across industry verticals, and has worked with brands that includes Adlabs, ICICI Lombard, Titan and Ambuja Cements. He is a veteran in the higher education domain and an alumnus Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. He has also led setting up the admissions and marketing functions at SRM University, as the founding director of Admissions.

XED has till date claims to trained more than 10,000 senior leaders from brands like PepsiCo, IBM, Adobe, John Deere, Bank of America, WNS, Meinhardt and the Abu Dhabi Government. Going forward, XED plans to introduce new programs that give senior leaders a wider access to global universities, quality education and customised learning.

