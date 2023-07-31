XED, an executive education provider claims to offer tailored programmes for seasoned professionals with global partnerships 

XED, an executive education provider based in Singapore, claims to offer a wide array of programmes tailored to meet the needs of both working professionals and organisations. The company claims to operate in locations such as Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and New York. Moreover, it has forged partnerships with institutions including Cornell University New York, Oxford University, Leeds University, Singapore Management University, Henley Business School and Chicago Booth University, John Kallelil, Founder, CEO, XED, told FE Education. “We offer two types of programmes- custom and enterprise, along with public programmes. Our offerings include the CXO Leadership Programme (online format), CHRO Leadership Programme and Oxford Senior Executive Leadership Programme. Our workforce is primarily based in India, but we also have employees who frequently travel to and work in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and New York, he said.

XED asserts that its Oxford SELP programme has a duration of nine months, with one week spent in Dubai, followed by another week at Oxford. Towards the end of the programme, there are 16 Live sessions conducted by the Oxford faculty. The total fees for this comprehensive programme amount $25,000. “The fees for 100% online programmes are typically in the range of $4,500, while classroom-based and online blended programmes tend to be around $25,000. Approximately 35-40% of the participants in our various programmes are Indian nationals, while the rest come from various regions around the world, including the Middle East and the Far East,” Kallelil said.

The company claims that all of its programmes are specifically designed for very senior working professionals with an average experience of 22 years, most of whom are in the age group of 40-50 years, or even older. As a result, offering scholarships for executive education might not be a common practice for them. The rationale behind this decision lies in the value proposition they provide to their target audience. “The primary goal of our executive education is to enable these seasoned professionals to further enhance their knowledge and expertise. By participating in the programme, they seek to amplify their existing knowledge and skills, while also gaining valuable insights into executive-level practices and strategies,” he explained.