Xebia unveils technology hub in Jaipur; aims to hire 500 people by 2025.

Xebia, an international IT consulting firm, has opened a cutting-edge technology hub in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This initiative is in line with their global strategy to expand their business operations in cities like Jaipur. The newly established facility not only allows Xebia to recruit and develop local talent but also facilitates the exchange of knowledge on a global scale, ensuring exceptional outcomes for their clients, according to an official release.

The inauguration of the hub involved extensive discussions on business expansion, upcoming recruitment plans, and opportunities for IT companies to tap into the untapped potential of tier 2 cities. Following the discussions, attendees were given a tour of the technology hub, as per the release.

“Our decision to establish offices in cities like Jaipur aligns with our forward-looking talent strategy, which aims to bring work opportunities to talented individuals, rather than requiring them to relocate. Jaipur possesses vibrant educational ecosystems, and it will serve as a crucial talent hub,” Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia, said.

Xebia specialises in developing digital leaders and constructing organisations on a large scale. With its expansion and recent acquisition of Appcino, Xebia has experienced a surge in its low code engineering services, enhancing its offerings in the global software market, the release mentioned.

