Xebia helps businesses achieve sustainability goals with salesforce net zero cloud, tableau dashboards.

Xebia, a Software Engineering and IT consultancy company is using Salesforce Net Zero Cloud, a tool to help companies become more environmentally friendly, to help other businesses achieve their sustainability goals. Xebia will give advice to companies on how to reach their environmental goals and take action to achieve them. Xebia is also using this tool to track their own environmental impact, quickly analyse their data and take action to reduce their impact on the environment. This will help Xebia reach their goal of becoming “net zero” faster and make it easier to show their progress to auditors who check their environmental data, according to an official release.

Xebia is using Tableau dashboards to display their sustainability data in a visual way, so they can easily spot patterns, see transparent reports, and find the best places to improve. This helps Xebia’s leaders make better decisions to tackle climate change on a large scale. Xebia is also involving others in sustainability projects to offset the environmental impact of their operations. They want to make sure their employees are accountable for sustainability too, the release mentioned.

“As the world stands on the precipice of drastic climate changes, there is a rising awareness of climate change and sustainability across investors, regulators, consumers, and employees. One of the key agendas of the ESG initiative is to reduce an organisation’s (and, an individual’s) carbon footprint by producing only as much of it as it can remove from the environment – thus, called Net Zero,” Dev Natani, co-founder, Xebia Salesforce Practice, said.

