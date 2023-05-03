XAVIER-EMLYON Business School launches dual master’s program in International Sports Management; Admissions Open

XAVIER-EMLYON Business School (XEBS), has opened admissions for the third batch of its flagship dual-degree (MBA-MSc) programme in International Sports Management (ISM). The programme offers a multi-campus experience, with classes held in Bhubaneswar, known as the sports capital of India, and Paris, which will be hosting the 2024 Olympics. This programme is the first of its kind to receive government support, as XEBS is recognised as a high-performance center of excellence in sports management by the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department, according to an official release.

The International Sports Management Programme is designed to provide students with specialised skill sets, industry knowledge, and global exposure to prepare them for success in the rapidly growing sports industry in India. According to the 2023 GroupM ESP India Sports Sponsorship Report, sports spending in India exceeded Rs 14,000 crore for the first time. This, coupled with the impetus provided by the GoI on Khelo India and NSF’s recent record funding of Rs 3397.32 crore during the latest union budget sessions, has led to an increasing demand for professional talent in the sports industry, the release mentioned.

“While Bhubaneswar is the sports capital of India, Paris will be hosting the Olympics in 2024. We are committed to providing students with truly world-class exposure and the tools they need to succeed. The program has been meticulously designed to prepare future leaders for a wide range of careers in sports, from event management to athlete representation and beyond.” said Ashley Fernandes, India Head, Emlyon Business School, chairman, XEBS.

Anticipated growth in the sports industry is set to generate a substantial need for proficient experts capable of effectively overseeing sports organizations and events, as well as seizing emerging prospects within the field such as virtual sports, sports gaming, and more. To address this escalating demand, the International Sports Management program at XEBS has been tailored to deliver top-tier curriculum and global exposure, it added.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn