XAT 2024 registration open; national-level MBA entrance exam to be held on January 7, 2024, across 80 cities.

For XAT 2024, the registration fee is Rs. 2100. However, candidates applying for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

Registration for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024, the national-level MBA entrance exam, has now begun. The test is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. With its scores accepted by over 160+ prestigious management institutes across the country. For XAT 2024, the registration fee is Rs. 2100. However, candidates applying for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each, according to an official release.

XAT 2024 is set to take place in multiple cities across India, ensuring widespread accessibility for candidates. The test centres encompass a wide range of locations, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and others, totaling 80 cities. This extensive reach underscores XAT’s dedication to offering equal opportunities to aspiring management professionals from all corners of the nation, the release mentioned.

“XAT is not just an exam; it is a smart exam that can be cracked easily with thorough preparation. We believe in empowering candidates with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their management careers. With over 160 XAMI and XAT Associate colleges accepting XAT scores, the opportunities are vast and diverse,” Rahul Shukla, convenor admissions, XAT, said. 

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 19:00 IST

