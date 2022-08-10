XAT 2023 Exam: Registrations started at xatonline.in for Xavier Aptitude Test, Exam on 8 January

XAT 2023 Exam Online Registrations Started: XLRI-Xavier School of Management has today started the online application process for Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2023. All MBA students who are willing to appear in the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2023 can submit their online applications from today onwards at xatonline.in. The last date for submitting the online applications for XAT 2023 exam is 30 November 2022.

The exam authority has scheduled the Xavier Aptitude Test on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education including the cities – Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

How and where to apply for the XAT 2023 Exam?

The candidates are required to apply online for XAT 2023 Exam at xatonline.in. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit online applications.

1. Go to the official website of XAT 2023 exam – xatonline.in.

2. Click on the popup available on the homepage reads ‘XAT/GMAT/GRE REGISTRATION 2023’.

3. A login will display on the screen which asks for the individual details – Name, email address, mobile number, state, captcha and click on the registration button.

4. Then, candidates can login with credentials to submit their online applications.

5. Upload all the required documents along with the photograph and signature.

6. Submit application fee and download XAT 2023 Exam application form for future reference.

XAT 2023 Exam: Application fee

The candidates applying for the said exam are required to submit an application of Rs. 2000/- without late fee. The candidates who are willingly enrol themselves in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. Indian candidates can apply through GMAT/GRE for PGDM (GM) whereas an NRI/Foreign national candidate can apply through GMAT for all the programmes.

It is to be noted that GRE scores are only valid for PGDM(GM). Indian candidates applying for PGDM(GM) through GMAT/GRE are required to pay Rs. 2500/- while the fee for NRI/Foreign Candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT is Rs. 5000/-.