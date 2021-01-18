  • MORE MARKET STATS

XAT 2021 Results declared: Here’s where to download scorecard

By: |
January 18, 2021 6:01 PM

XAT 2021 Results: Names of the shortlisted candidates for the interview will be posted on www.xlri.ac.in.

xat 2021, xat 2021 results, Xaviers aptitude test, mba entrance, mba entrance exam by XLRI, XAT 2021 scorecard download, XAT 2021 interview call, MBA entrance exam resultsXAT 2021 exam were conducted on January 3. (Representative Image, IE)

XAT Result 2021: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) 2021 MBA Entrance results on Monday. The exams are held for admission to Xavier School of Management. MBA aspirants can download their scorecard from the official website i.e. xatonline.in.

XAT 2021 was held on January 3 via online mode. To access scores candidates need to log in with their XAT ID generated during registration and date of birth. The last date to download XAT scorecard is December 2021. The scorecard gives the section-wise performance of the students as well as the overall position in the total population of the candidates who appeared for XAT 2021. Verbal and Logical Ability”, “Decision Making” and “Quantitative Ability were the subjects in which the candidates were accessed.

Related News

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference. No hard copy will be sent to the candidates by the exam conducting body. Candidates should keep in mind that the XAT 2021 scorecard would contain scaled scores, percentile score for each section and overall percentile of the candidate.

Names of the shortlisted candidates for the interview will be posted on www.xlri.ac.in. Institutes will factor academic background, relevant work experience, extracurricular activities in addition to the XAT score and interview results to prepare the final merit list.

XAT scores are used by 160 institutes across various cities for admission to MBA course said the official website. Qualifying candidates will be eligible for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus along with over B-schools across India which accept XAT score for admission.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. XAT 2021 Results declared Heres where to download scorecard
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICSI CSEET results from January 2021 exams out: Here’s how to check subject-wise marks
2Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for field work other than COVID duty
3Kota coaching institutes, armed with UV sanitisers and health monitoring app, open campuses today