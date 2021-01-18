XAT 2021 Results declared: Here’s where to download scorecard

XAT 2021 exam were conducted on January 3. (Representative Image, IE)

XAT Result 2021: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) 2021 MBA Entrance results on Monday. The exams are held for admission to Xavier School of Management. MBA aspirants can download their scorecard from the official website i.e. xatonline.in.

XAT 2021 was held on January 3 via online mode. To access scores candidates need to log in with their XAT ID generated during registration and date of birth. The last date to download XAT scorecard is December 2021. The scorecard gives the section-wise performance of the students as well as the overall position in the total population of the candidates who appeared for XAT 2021. Verbal and Logical Ability”, “Decision Making” and “Quantitative Ability were the subjects in which the candidates were accessed.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference. No hard copy will be sent to the candidates by the exam conducting body. Candidates should keep in mind that the XAT 2021 scorecard would contain scaled scores, percentile score for each section and overall percentile of the candidate.

Names of the shortlisted candidates for the interview will be posted on www.xlri.ac.in. Institutes will factor academic background, relevant work experience, extracurricular activities in addition to the XAT score and interview results to prepare the final merit list.

XAT scores are used by 160 institutes across various cities for admission to MBA course said the official website. Qualifying candidates will be eligible for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus along with over B-schools across India which accept XAT score for admission.