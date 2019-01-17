XAT 2019 results declared! Check scorecard at xatonline.in, know how to download

XAT 2019 results announced at xatonline.in. Download your scorecard now!

XAT 2019 results: The XLRI – Xavier School of Management has declared the results of Xavier Aptitude Test at xatonline.in. Candidates who had appeared for the test that was conducted earlier this month can visit the official website of the board to check their results and download their scorecards. The exam was conducted on January 6 across various centres in the country. The results were earlier supposed to be announced on January 31, however it was preponed. The XAT 2019 scorecard will be available for download on the website from today until March 15, 2019. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

XAT is a national level examination that is conducted annually by XLRI – Xavier School of Management across various centres. The scores of this examination helps candidates attain admission among of the top B-schools in the country. Currently, XAT scores are accepted by more than 150 institutes in the country for admission.

XAT 2019 results: How to check, download score card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the Login tab that is availble on the top right corner of the screen

Step 3: Enter your User Id and password

Step 4: Click Login

Step 5: Now you can check your result

Step 6: Download your scorecard and save a copy of the same for future

List of 10 colleges that accept CAT scores-

1. Birla Institute of Management Technology

2. Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School

3. Jaipuria Institute of Management

4. O.P. Jindal Global University

5. Manipal University Jaipur

6. MICA

7. NIIT University

8. S P Jain Institute of Management & Research

9. Vellore Institute of Technology

10. WLC College India

Note: Candidates need to note that the above mentioned colleges are only some of the names that accept XAT scores. To check the full list of colleges that accept XAT scores visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.