Woxsen’s B.Tech, BBA, B.Des (Hons.), B.Arch students patent their inventions with Indian Patent Office

Students and faculty at the Woxsen University’s School of Technology has obtained 18 patents and two granted patents for their ground-breaking ideas, an official release said. Furthermore, the university’s School of Arts and Design has 25 published patents, School of Business has seven published patents and one granted patent and School of Architecture and Planning has two published patents and one granted patent.

These Intellectual Properties are a recognition for inventions that are novel, non-obvious, and industrially applicable. While granted patents are protected by the law, patent applications are published to make the public sphere aware of what is seeking patent protection and the public can learn from the work.

Some of the Granted Patents of Woxsen’s students who worked along-side the faculty include: Intelligent Domestic Waste Digester to produce nutrient rich solid and liquid manure and a method there of Ravi Gunupuru, Janmejay Sahoo, Kiran K Ravulakollu, Rohit Polishetty – School of Technology. This invention provides for an intelligent waste digester system and a method there of. The system consists of a custom defined bio-accumulator which collects the domestic bio-waste from single or multiple users and feed into multi layered and diversified compartments wherein digestion process is initiated. The intelligent waste digester system contains integrated sensory modules, connected to parameter validation module and AI module wherein this sensory module communicates to controller with centralized network for activating the actuators through AIM (Artificial Intelligence Module).

Method and Device for Smart Projector Screen P Swami Sairam, Meera C S, Sunil Sunny, Jubit Emmanuel, Rajesh Singh, Anita Gehlot, Sushabhan Choudhury, Arpit Jain – School of Business. The system makes use of 2.4GHz RF modules for the wireless data transmission and receiving from the projector and the screen. A mote is placed near the projector end which monitors the distance, status of the projector and sends the data to the mote present near the projector screen. The complete system is composed in two different sections called mote 1 and mote 2 .The mote 1 present near the projector end, contains a microcontroller, RF module, ultrasonic sensor, power unit. The mote 2, present near the screen, contains a microcontroller, RF module, power unit, motor driver, motor, limit switch.

Seating Arrangement Integrated with Sunshade Structure Vanshita Mittal, Dhruma Bhavsar – School of Architecture and Planning. The economically feasible chair/bench design with built-in solar panels is ideal for parks, institutions, and pedestrian areas. It provides green power, allowing users to charge devices and incorporates smart solutions for improved infrastructure. The design features a sloped roof for rainwater drainage, offers shade, proper ventilation, and modularity for larger seating systems. Aligned with the Smart cities initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, it reduces urban effects and promotes eco-balance.

These patents not only reflect the university’s mission but also demonstrate the successful integration of knowledge, research, innovation, industry feedback and practical learning that forms the cornerstone of Woxsen’s curriculum, the release said.

With inputs from PTI