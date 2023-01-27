Woxsen University launches Project Aspiration for marginalised girls 

Woxsen University has launched Project Aspiration to empower adolescent girls of standard 9-12, Telangana Model School and Junior Collegeas, per an official statement. Furthermore, Woxsen’s Centre of Excellence – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has conceptualised the project.

As a part of the Project Aspiration, students were selected by the school principal to take part in ‘Train the Trainer’ workshop which commenced in the month of December, 2022. The training programme was led by postgraduate students of Woxsen University and mentored by Kakoli Sen, dean, School of Business, and Shubhendhu Patnaik, Cary Cooper Professor of Organisational Psychology.

“The Project Aspiration is not a one-time programme but a continuation of teaching and learning. As long as the trainees evolve into trainers and this process continues, the Project Aspiration will keep evolving organically,” Patnaik said.